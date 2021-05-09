DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Insmed were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,306 in the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INSM opened at $32.58 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

