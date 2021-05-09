DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,432 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of VICI Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 89.19%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

