DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 14,500 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $123.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.18. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.83 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $373,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $540,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,464 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.14.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

