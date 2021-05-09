DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,019 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $211,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 148.3% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 72,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 43,188 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 176,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

VLO opened at $80.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,682.11, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.33. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

