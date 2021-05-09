Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Coverage Initiated at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $151.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.05. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

