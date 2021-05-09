Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.84.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:DELL opened at $101.06 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

