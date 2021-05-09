Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DELL opened at $101.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.10. The company has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.84.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

