Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $127.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DELL. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.84.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $101.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $103.80. The firm has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,206,000 after buying an additional 569,698 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,878,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

