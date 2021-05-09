Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($4.00) Per Share

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will earn ($4.00) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DNLI. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $54.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $109,806.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $108,136.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,408.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,449,495 shares of company stock worth $158,416,585. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Crestline Management LP raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,851 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,078 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,734,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

