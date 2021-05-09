Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 192,632 shares.The stock last traded at $26.58 and had previously closed at $27.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSGN shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

