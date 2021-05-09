Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €25.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.73 ($27.92).

EPA CS opened at €22.73 ($26.74) on Wednesday. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.18.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

