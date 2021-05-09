Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €37.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.53) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.17% from the company’s current price.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €30.86 ($36.30).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €30.04 ($35.34) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.12. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

