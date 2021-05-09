Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $85.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on UBER. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.44.

NYSE:UBER opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

