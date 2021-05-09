Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€116.00” Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MOR. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €108.22 ($127.32).

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €70.14 ($82.52) on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €68.24 ($80.28) and a 52 week high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €75.68 and its 200 day moving average is €87.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.61.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

