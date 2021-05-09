Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €57.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €57.50 ($67.65) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPW. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €55.72 ($65.55).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €51.00 ($60.00) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €47.49 and a 200-day moving average of €42.73. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

