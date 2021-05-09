Deutsche Post’s (DPSGY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

DPSGY stock opened at $62.48 on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $62.71. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.33.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.16%.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

