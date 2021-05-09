Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DRNA. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $32.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,585.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $215,031.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,676.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,390 shares of company stock worth $1,172,546. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,417,000 after acquiring an additional 82,437 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 138,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 35,398 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

