DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$99 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.14 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a market outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $42.30 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $46.35.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 2,127,659 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

