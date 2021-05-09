Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALLO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.