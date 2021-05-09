Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of SciPlay worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. SciPlay Co. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCPL shares. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.05.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

