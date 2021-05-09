Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 28,342 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,342 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Five Point were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FPH opened at $7.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.87 and a beta of 1.47. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.56.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 2.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 116,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $954,864.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

