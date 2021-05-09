Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 229,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day moving average is $74.20. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.