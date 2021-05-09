Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $105.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.90.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

