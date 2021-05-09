Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.98 million-$447.02 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diodes currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Diodes stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.56. The stock had a trading volume of 489,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,199. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $184,605.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $1,497,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,546 shares of company stock valued at $19,281,613. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

