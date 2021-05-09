Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) by 1,227.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 80,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 56,934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TZA stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $353.68.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

