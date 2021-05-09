dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 12th (OTCMKTS:DMYIU)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s (OTCMKTS:DMYIU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, May 12th. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III had issued 27,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 13th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

DMYIU opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.