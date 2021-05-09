DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Stake Reduced by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,023 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 93,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 71,979 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 37,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 70,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.24 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

