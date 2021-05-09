Doc.com Token Hits Market Cap of $2.69 Million (MTC)

Doc.com Token (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Doc.com Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Doc.com Token has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $192,153.00 worth of Doc.com Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Doc.com Token has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00084983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00020503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00067244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00105216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.00 or 0.00784927 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.42 or 0.09006356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Doc.com Token Profile

MTC is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Doc.com Token’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 760,594,391 coins. Doc.com Token’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC. The Reddit community for Doc.com Token is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Doc.com Token’s official Twitter account is @Docademic. The official website for Doc.com Token is mtc.docademic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

Doc.com Token Coin Trading

