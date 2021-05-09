DOGEFI (DOGEFI) Price Reaches $5.24 on Major Exchanges

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. One DOGEFI coin can currently be bought for $5.24 or 0.00008906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DOGEFI has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. DOGEFI has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.86 or 0.00251466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $708.09 or 0.01204253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003667 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00030830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.04 or 0.00767084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,886.43 or 1.00148165 BTC.

DOGEFI Profile

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here. DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army. The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI.

Buying and Selling DOGEFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOGEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

