Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 363.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,841 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $15,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,158,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.68.

NYSE DPZ opened at $432.47 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $436.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $389.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.98.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

