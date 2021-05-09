Douglas J. Pauls Sells 3,000 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,251.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

BKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BankUnited by 1,406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 97,680 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

