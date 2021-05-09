DPRating Market Capitalization Hits $1.13 Million (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. DPRating has a market cap of $1.13 million and $68,449.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00089934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00067314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.96 or 0.00797716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00105493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.51 or 0.09285185 BTC.

DPRating Profile

RATING is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

