Dragonchain Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Dragonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $106.49 million and approximately $764,113.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00088135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00104566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.10 or 0.00786266 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,282.55 or 0.09166786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain (DRGN) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,301,290 coins. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

Dragonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

