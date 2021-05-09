DragonVein Price Tops $0.0765 (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0765 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $11.73 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,096.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,312.59 or 0.02298902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.40 or 0.00597938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00066856 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001986 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

