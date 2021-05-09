Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst’s (DIR.UN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DIR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.81.

DIR.UN stock opened at C$14.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$8.60 and a 1 year high of C$14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.02.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

