Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DREUF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS DREUF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.63. 19,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

