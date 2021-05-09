DREP Market Cap Hits $6.74 Billion (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One DREP coin can now be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges. DREP has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00087775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00066985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00104888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.49 or 0.00789557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,236.79 or 0.09158092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00047052 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family.

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.