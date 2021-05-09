Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Gap Down to $35.27

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.27, but opened at $34.13. Dril-Quip shares last traded at $34.89, with a volume of 1,776 shares.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at $954,217.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

