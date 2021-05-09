Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DBX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,506,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $104,557.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

