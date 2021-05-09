Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,506,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,855. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.40.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $104,557.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.