DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.13.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $141.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.57. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $92.39 and a 1-year high of $142.83.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

