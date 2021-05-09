Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,420 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS opened at $360.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.13 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

