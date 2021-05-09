Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,183 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $165.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $168.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

