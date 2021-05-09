Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 746.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $104,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $81.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

