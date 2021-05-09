Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Intuit by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in Intuit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.65.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $401.04 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.91 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $400.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

