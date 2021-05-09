DURECT Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for DURECT in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18).

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in DURECT by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

