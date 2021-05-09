DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DURECT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.83.

DRRX opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95. DURECT has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.14 million, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.76.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DURECT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 60,612 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in DURECT by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,233,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 92,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

