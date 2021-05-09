Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Trading 10.8% Higher After Earnings Beat

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) traded up 10.8% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $49.61 and last traded at $49.61. 1,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 123,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.78.

The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 78,408 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $3,061,048.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $608.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

