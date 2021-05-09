Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $145.65

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $145.65 and last traded at $145.65, with a volume of 1340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Truist raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $3,632,590.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,618.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $801,460.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,908,917.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,115 shares of company stock worth $9,878,827. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

