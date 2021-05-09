Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Shares Gap Down to $45.00

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.00, but opened at $42.89. Eargo shares last traded at $42.56, with a volume of 1,079 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $10,274,395.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 814,486 shares of company stock valued at $42,913,735 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eargo by 40.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,375,000 after purchasing an additional 376,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eargo by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 205,046 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $19,200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,737,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,984,000.

About Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

